Department of Education criticised for refusal to develop secondary school on Inisbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has been criticised for its refusal to develop a secondary school on Inisbofin.

A steering group on the Island held a public meeting in January, where it was decided that an application would be made to the GRETB to investigate the possibility of establishing a post-primary school.

After months of preparations, which were delayed due to Covid-19, an application was formally submitted to the Department of Education in June.

The Department has confirmed, in the last week, that given the low population numbers on Inisbofin, “it is not anticipated that a new post-primary will be established within the foreseeable future.”

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv received this confirmation from the Department in response to a parliamentary question.

He says education body has failed to consider the positive effect of secondary schools on similar sized off-shore islands.

Inisbofin resident and steering group member Pat Coyne says they are very disappointed by the Department’s decision.