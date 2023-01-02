Department of Education confirms 868 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Galway schools

The Department of Education has confirmed that 868 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Galway City and County.

This figure is confirmed as of the 22nd of December.

Of that figure, 555 have been accommodated in primary schools in Galway while 313 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Other figures for Connacht show 737 in Mayo, 301 in Leitrim, 269 in Sligo and 193 in Roscommon.

The total number confirmed by the department nationally shows a total of 13,753 enrolled with 8,823 in primary schools and 4,930 in secondary.  

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

Enrolments by County as of 22 December:

CountyPrimaryPost-primary
Carlow10961
Cavan21387
Clare570332
Cork872482
Donegal752405
Dublin1216674
Galway555313
Kerry879494
Kildare13783
Kilkenny155108
Laois11277
Leitrim191110
Limerick284178
Longford5756
Louth212174
Mayo485252
Meath270115
Monaghan5625
Offaly9635
Roscommon14548
Sligo142127
Tipperary162110
Waterford248131
Westmeath17979
Wexford433204
Wicklow293170
Total8,8234,930
