Department of Education confirms 868 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Galway schools

The Department of Education has confirmed that 868 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Galway City and County.

This figure is confirmed as of the 22nd of December.

Of that figure, 555 have been accommodated in primary schools in Galway while 313 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Other figures for Connacht show 737 in Mayo, 301 in Leitrim, 269 in Sligo and 193 in Roscommon.

The total number confirmed by the department nationally shows a total of 13,753 enrolled with 8,823 in primary schools and 4,930 in secondary.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

Enrolments by County as of 22 December: