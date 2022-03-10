Department of Education confirms 15 Galway schools added to DEIS programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has confirmed that 15 Galway schools have been added to the DEIS programme, which is aimed at tackling educational disadvantage

Schools participating in the programme will receive support, including additional teaching posts, home school community liaison co ordinator posts, grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme

310 schools have been added to the DEIS programme by the Department and the 15 Galway schools are:

The Galway primary schools added to DEIS are Scoil Naisiunta na Coille Glaise Ahascragh / Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Antoine Clifden/ Scoil Naisiunta Inis Meadhoin Aran Islands / Scoil Naisiunta Coilm Cille Ballinahown / St Joseph’s Loughrea / St. Brendan’s Ballinasloe Scoil Croi Ro-Naofa Meascaithe Williamstown/ Scoil Naisiunta Breandan Naofa Woodford / Clonberne National School / St. Brendans Portumna / Scoil Náisiúnta Eoin Pól II in Inis Mor / Scoil Uí Cheithearnaigh Ballinasloe / Gort National School and at post-primary level Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe.

Education Minister Norma Foley says schools which are already part of the programme will not lose their status.