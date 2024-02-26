Department of Education confirm they’re addressing Athenry school places shortage

The Department of Education is working with secondary school principals in Athenry to address a shortage of up to 80 first year places this September.

Officials confirmed in a letter to Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon that the department were analysing enrollment data submitted by the three schools.

This data also included request for enrollment into other years from families who had moved into the area.

It comes as the Department work on other planned projects such as a new 450 pupil building for Coláiste an Eachraidh and increasing Clarin College’s pupil capacity from 1,000 to 1,500.

Deputy Cannon says he’ll be ensuring the Department follow through on solving the problem: