Department gives €3m backing to Oranmore train station upgrade if approved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has vowed to provide €3 million in matched funding towards a proposed major upgrade of Oranmore train station.

Funding for the €12 million upgrade has been sought by the local authority and Iarnród Éireann under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Matched funding of €3 million would be required from the Department of Transport which has now been confirmed by Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton.

The project would see the station undergo a major upgrade including the addition of a second platform and a section of double-track which would increase the capacity of the facility.

Minister Naughton told Galway Bay fm news she is currently discussing the project with her cabinet colleagues and hopes a successful outcome would see work commence at Oranmore Station next year.

She says she is hopeful the remaining €9 million funding can be secured.