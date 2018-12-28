Current track
Department defends felling of trees in Connemara National Park

Written by on 28 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is defending the transfer of land in Connemara National Park for road safety measures.

The Irish Wildlife Trust made a complaint to Minister Josepha Madigan claiming that a section of broad-leaved woodland in the park had been destroyed.

The department says it involved less than a hectare of land – which had no ecological impact – being transferred to ensure road safety at a treacherous point of the N59.

GBFM News

Department defends felling of trees in Connemara National Park

