From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Department of Education has confirmed that there will be no loss of a teaching post at Ballinderreen National School this September.

It follows major local concerns after the school’s enrollment numbers for this year were one short of the quota needed to maintain current teacher levels.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the Department of Education has listened to the very strong case made by the community.

He says the loss of a teacher would’ve been unacceptable.