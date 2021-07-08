Department confirms larger extension for Gort Community School

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has confirmed that a major extension at Gort Community School will be significantly larger than initially forecast.

The newly approved extension will now include 19 general classrooms, 10 special education rooms, three science labs, an art room, a home economics room, an engineering room and a graphics room.

In addition a staff room, a general purpose/dining area and a PE Hall – with a fitness suite – will also be developed.

In 2019 the school’s Board of Management made its case for the extension and since then it has been pushing for additional resources given the demand for enrolment in the South Galway post-primary school.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the provision for additional facilities is very welcome news for the school.