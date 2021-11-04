Department confirms case of avian flu in wild bird in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a wild bird in Oranmore.

The peregrine falcon was submitted to Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory as part of the Department’s wild bird AI surveillance programme.

Highly pathogenic H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds, poultry and captive birds in Great Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and Denmark since mid-October.

The discovery comes in the high-risk period from October to April as migratory wild birds return to overwinter from areas where cases are widespread.

Wild birds act as main reservoirs of avian influenza viruses.

The Department says it remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

Flock owners are urged to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and to report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says human infection is extremely rare and no human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe this year.