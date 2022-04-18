Department announces 250 Galway community projects to benefit from €550k funding

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Details have been announced of over 250 community projects across the city and county set to share a fund worth over €550 thousand.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has announced the successful applications in the latest round of funding under the Community Activities Fund.

€287 thousand will support 170 community projects in the the county; while a further €264 thousand will be shared among 83 community projects in the city.

Allocations range from several hundred euro to €16 thousand, to support groups with their running costs, such as bills, insurance, improvement works and equipment.

The full list of successful projects and the funding allocated can be viewed on the Department’s website.