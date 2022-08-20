Dental defense organisation offers reassurances to orthodontists taking on patients of Ann Hahessy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A leading defence organisation for dental professionals in Ireland has reassured orthodontists that they can request assistance with dentolegal issues and queries that may arise from treating former patients of orthodontist Dr Anne Hahessy.

In a statement released this morning, Dental protection said that they sympathise with these patients and understand the concern and uncertainty many are experiencing around progressing their, or their child’s, future orthodontic treatment.

They added that they also understand the concerns of the orthodontists who are being asked to take these patients on mid-treatment, particularly if there may be difficulty accessing the patients’ clinical records.

Dental Protection assured members that if they decide to take on any of these patients, they can request assistance in the usual way should any matters arise in relation to the ongoing care.

The statement concluded by saying that Dental Protection members who have concerns regarding taking patients on mid-treatment, and would like advice and support on managing potential risks, can contact the Dental Protection advice line to discuss this further.