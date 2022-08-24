Dental Council says statement from Dr. Anne Hahessy contains “conflicting” information

GBFM newsroom – The Dental Council of Ireland says there is “conflicting” information in a statement issued on behalf of Oranmore orthodontist Dr. Anne Hahessy.

The statement issued yesterday addressed ongoing issues including patient treatment, access to records and refunds.

It said work has commenced on releasing patients files, and the plan is to have patient files provided within 40 days of receiving a request.

The statement added that she gave an undertaking to give refunds to patients affected – but this is going to take time, and is being worked on in good faith.

Speaking to Sally Ann Barrett, David O’ Flynn of the Dental Council said there is some conflict in the statement.