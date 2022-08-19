Dental Council received 3 years worth of correspondence in 2 weeks over Oranmore orthodontist

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dental Council says it received as much correspondence in two weeks over the withdrawal of services by an Oranmore Orthodontist as it would normally receive in three years.

It’s after Dr. Ann Hahessy abruptly ceased services after issuing text messages to hundreds of patients and their families.

The Dental Council of Ireland has confirmed that in an order of the High Court, Dr. Hahessy undertook not to engage in the practice of dentistry until an investigation was concluded.

Since then, there’s been ongoing confusion and concern, as those affected feel they’ve been left in limbo over what happens next with regards essential treatment.

David O’ Flynn says the issue of patients having difficulty accessing files highlights a weakness in dentistry regulations.

Image by Michael Larsson from Pixabay