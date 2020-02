Galway Bay FM news room

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten has been reelected to the 33rd Dáil over night.

This follows the fifth count in the Hyde Centre in Roscommon.

Deputy Naughten is the second candidate to be seated in the Roscommon/Galway constituency following Independent Deputy Micheal Fitzmaurice.

It’s expected that Sinn Féin candidate Clare Kirrane will take the third seat.