Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten claims just one third of the staff needed to manage patients with long Covid have been recruited to specialist clinics.

Deputy Naughten says it has been 12 months since these clinics were promised by the Health Minister.

A Dáil response shows that just 22.5 WTE posts have been filled out of 70 posts needed to operate 14 specialist long Covid centres across the country.

Deputy Naughten describes the impact its having: