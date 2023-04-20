Denis Naughten accused of “cheap shot” at Minister Eamon Ryan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten has been accused of taking a “cheap shot” at Minister Eamon Ryan.

Speaking in the Dáil, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Naughten urged the Government to invest its multi-billion euro surplus in off-shore wind energy.

It’s after the Department of Finance forecast a 10 billion euro surplus for this year.

Deputy Naughten argued we need more investment in our ports, because at present only Belfast is capable of supporting offshore wind farm development.

But a number of TD’s were seen to shake their heads – while other smiled and laughed – when Deputy Naughten referenced the time Minister Ryan fell asleep in the Dáil.