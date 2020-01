Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest group is to gather at NUIG this evening as the university plays host to an RTE leaders’ debate.

Galway Housing Support Group will gather outside the Bailey Allen Hall venue in its bid to call for action on the housing crisis.

The group argues Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have not addressed the issue.

Spokesperson for the Galway Housing Support Group Jessie Ní Cheallaigh says it’s time for change in government…