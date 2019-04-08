Demonstrators gather in city in call for action on Galway’s housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trade unions, students’ unions, housing agencies and community groups are taking part in a public rally this lunchtime in a call for action on Galway’s housing crisis.

The ‘Raise the Roof’ demonstration is underway at Eyre Square and is part of a nationwide drive to highlight the accommodation crisis.

This afternoon’s demonstration comes as a motion tabled by Mayor Niall McNelis is set to be debated at City Hall in support of a range of measures which were endorsed by the Dail last October.

A similar motion was passed by Cork City Council last month following a rally.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…