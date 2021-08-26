Demolition to commence next week on former Corrib Great Southern Hotel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Demolition is set to begin next Monday on the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel site on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The former hotel has been earmarked for demolition for many years and has long been described as an eyesore on one of the key gateways to Galway city.

The Dublin Road site has also been the scene of various incidents of anti-social behaviour including a number of fires.

Local councillor Alan Cheevers says long-awaited demolition work will begin on Monday.

It’s understood the process which will take up to four months to complete, will begin inside the structure where any hazardous material will be removed.

Councillor Cheevers told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that residents in the area have long campaigned to see the dilapidated structure demolished and will welcome the start of works….