Demand for NTA to reconsider Galway Airport site for Park and Ride

GBFM Newsroom – A city councillor says the potential of the former Galway Airport site for a Park and Ride facility must be re-examined.

It follows a presentation made by the National Transport Authority to Galway City Council earlier this week.

It ruled out the airport site in Carnmore – but proposed facilities in Oranmore, Claregalway, and near Junction 17 on the M6.

But the presentation outlined that there’d likely be no progress until 2025 – while no options were presented for the west side of Galway City.

Councillor Alan Cheevers outlines why he thinks the Galway Airport site must be urgently reconsidered for the east side.