24 January 2024

Demand for Tuam to be designated Rent Pressure Zone

Demand for Tuam to be designated Rent Pressure Zone

Spiralling and unsustainable rents in Tuam mean the whole area should be designated a Rent Pressure Zone.

That was the claim made by Councillor Pete Roche at a meeting of Galway County Council this week.

At present, Galway City, Athenry-Oranmore and Gort-Kinvara are all designated as RPZ, which means rents can only increase by 2 percent per year.

Councillor Roche says people are being priced out of the market in Tuam and action is needed.

