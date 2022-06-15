Demand for renewed focus on relief road for Claregalway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local councillor is demanding a renewed focus on a relief road for Claregalway – and is urging planners to “wake up” to the reality of traffic problems in the village.

The matter was raised by Councillor Jim Cuddy at this week’s meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore district.

He said the project’s been going on since 2002 and a preferred route has been selected – but it was later decided there was no need for the road due to the M6.

But Councillor Cuddy says the traffic has only gotten worse and the relief road is needed more than ever.