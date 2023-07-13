Demand for removal of lethal steel structures from River Corrib preventing rescue access

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There’s a demand for Inland Fisheries Ireland to immediately remove lethal steel structures from the River Corrib in the city.

The structures are old, rusted and damaged eel cages and salmon traps at Salmon Weir and further down in an area known as Queen’s Gap.

Emergency services have long-called for their removal, as rescuers cannot enter the water at these locations due to the danger.

Councillor Niall McNelis says they’ve been looking for this for years and so far nothing has been done.