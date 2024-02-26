Demand for release of ‘overspend’ figure on Martin Junction as Minister to officially cut ribbon

Share story:

There’s a demand for the release of how much of an ‘overspend’ there was on the Martin Junction near Galway Clinic.

The project to transform the roundabout into a signalised junction took almost a year longer to complete than first planned.

It comes as Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers is set to officially cut the ribbon on the junction this afternoon – 8 odd months after it was opened.

The official budget was €5m – but Councillor Alan Cheevers told Galway Talks he’s convinced it had to cost more than that.