Galway Bay FM

22 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport

Share story:
Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport

There’s a demand for the creation of a new steering group to better guide the future use of Galway Airport.

Councillor Alan Cheevers tabled a motion at a meeting of Galway City Council, and it was accepted by a majority vote.

The call was made in the wake of city councillors moving to limit the number of gigs at the airport next summer to .

The site in Carnmore is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council – but there’s still no sign of a long-awaited masterplan a decade after the purchase.

The matter has been raised repeatedly by councillors from both local authorities, who are immensely frustrated that such a valuable resource is mostly sitting idle.

Councillor Cheevers says something has to be done.

Share story:

Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this weekend Brendan Flynn founded the Clifden Arts Festival al...

Taoiseach to officially open Moycullen Bypass on December 11th

The Moycullen Bypass will be officially opened by the Taoiseach and County Cathaoirleach on December 11th Leo Varadkar will be accompanied by Councillor L...

Galway ranked 7th best student city in the World

Galway has been ranked the seventh best student city in the World. The Campus Advisor has compiled the list by analysing ratings and reviews gathered on i...

University of Galway to host unique 'speed-funding' event for start-ups

Start-up businesses are being invited to join a unique ‘speed-funding’ event being held at the University of Galway tomorrow ‘Show me the Money&...