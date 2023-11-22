22 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Demand for new steering group to better guide future use of Galway Airport
There’s a demand for the creation of a new steering group to better guide the future use of Galway Airport.
Councillor Alan Cheevers tabled a motion at a meeting of Galway City Council, and it was accepted by a majority vote.
The call was made in the wake of city councillors moving to limit the number of gigs at the airport next summer to .
The site in Carnmore is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council – but there’s still no sign of a long-awaited masterplan a decade after the purchase.
The matter has been raised repeatedly by councillors from both local authorities, who are immensely frustrated that such a valuable resource is mostly sitting idle.
Councillor Cheevers says something has to be done.