Demand for Irish Water to hold public meeting on Inishbofin over water issues

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Irish Water is being asked to hold a public meeting on Inisbofin to explain a lack of communication over water issues on the island.

It’s after the utility recently admitted that a “Do Not Consume” notice for the island was potentially issued three weeks late.

It was issued on September 3rd – but Irish Water says the supply may not have been meeting standards since August 11th.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Mairead Farrell said there’s frustration on the island over the ongoing lack of clarity.