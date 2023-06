Galway Bay fm newsroom – Demand for housing in Galway is up by 9 percent when compared to this time last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from property website Daft.ie.

Nationally, demand is up by 17 percent when compared to May 2022.

The largest increase in demand is Dublin at 34 percent, followed by 26 percent in Limerick and 13 percent in Cork.

Daft.ie Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Ferguson describes why there’s so much interest in new homes.