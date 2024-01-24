Demand for HAP rates to be increased for county towns

Share story:

There’s a demand for the rates of Housing Assistance Payment – or HAP – to be increased for county towns.

At a meeting this week, it was highlighted that there’s a difference of five thousand in the thresholds for Galway city and county.

The city limit is €40 thousand, while the county limit is €35 thousand.

Councillor Andrew Reddington argues the way things are going, there’s very little difference between rents and costs in Galway City and towns like Headford.

He also argues there needs to be more flexibility for people who are just very slightly above the threshold limit.