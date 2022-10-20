Demand for greater action against city motorists breaking traffic lights

GBFM Newsroom – There’s a call for greater action against motorists breaking traffic lights in the city.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly told this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee that she’s “inundated” with the issue on a daily basis.

But, she argued, the numbers being caught and prosecuted is very low – and more action is needed, including the use of CCTV.

Superintendant Damian Flanagan said while he supported any measure that improves road safety, CCTV would be a matter for the city council and may run foul of GDPR laws.

Senator O’ Reilly has been speaking to David Nevin about the issue.