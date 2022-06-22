Demand for Gardaí to “get handle” on escalating feud in Doughiska

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí and other stakeholders must get a handle on an escalating feud in Doughiska before someone is killed.

That’s according to local councillor Alan Cheevers, who says the last few months have been incredibly frightening for local residents.

It follows a serious arson attack carried out in the early hours of yesterday morning at Garran Ard, which caused significant damage to a home.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Alan Cheevers says the situation has to be contained immediately.

Councillor Noel Larkin says Gardaí have a good idea who’s responsible and action is needed.