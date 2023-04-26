Demand for Galway landlord TDs to recuse themselves from Dáil vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a demand for Galway’s landlord TD’s to recuse themselves from a Dáil vote tonight on a rent reductions bill.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says any TD who owns rental property, or is a landlord, has a clear conflict of interest.

In the Dáil this morning, he listed Galway East Deputy Sean Canney and Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish among 26 TDs who should not be voting.

Deputy Murphy is calling on all landlord TD’s to do the right thing and support ordinary working class people.