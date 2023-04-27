Demand for expansion of public bus services in South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is lobbying Bus Eireann to urgently expand public bus services in South Galway.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the reduction or withdrawal of services in recent years was wrong, and has had a devastating impact.

She argues buses are now often full when they arrive at certain points along the route to Galway – leaving passengers stranded at bus stops.

She says it’s not unique to South Galway, with towns like Loughrea and Ballinasloe facing similar problems.

Councillor O’ Donohue says it’s unacceptable when Government is urging people to embrace public transport and electric vehicles.