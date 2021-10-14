Demand for Covid 19 tests at Galway Airport rises by 8%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The demand for Covid 19 tests is creeping upwards at the Galway Airport base with an 8% week on week rise recorded on one day this week.

828 tests were carried out at the Carnmore base on Monday.

This is compared to 768 tests which were completed on the day – one week before.

Nationally, the HSE says the demand for Covid-19 tests has increased by up to 11 per cent in the space of a week.

About 100,000 tests have been taken in the past seven days – with high demand in Waterford, Carlow, Cork city and north Dublin.