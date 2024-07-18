Demand for county council to “engage vigorously” with NTA over latest cutbacks to Galway-Dublin service

There’s a demand for Galway County Council to engage “vigorously” with the National Transport Authority over the latest cutbacks to evening Galway-Dublin services.

It’s after Citylink announced that from this week, it will no longer provide the 6:30 departure on the 763 multi-stop service from Galway.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Shane Curley said the NTA has to step in and Galway County Council has a role to play to ensure that happens.

The Fianna Fail Councillor told David Nevin it’s unacceptable that the last bus to Loughrea from Galway City will now be at 6pm.