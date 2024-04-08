Galway Bay FM

8 April 2024

Demand for city council to invest in community infrastructure in Ballybane

Galway City Council is being asked to make a significant investment in community infrastructure in Ballybane.

Councillor Alan Cheevers say the local authority was recently awarded €1.7m through the Community Recognition Fund.

The fund aims to support the development of infrastructure and facilities in recognition of the contribution being made by communities in welcoming and hosting arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

Councillor Cheevers says a good portion of the €1.7m has to go to Ballybane.

