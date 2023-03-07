Demand for answers on stonewalling of Claregalway Relief Road

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A local councillor is demanding answers on the continued stonewalling of a proposed relief road for Claregalway.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says Galway County Council is fully behind the project – but it cannot progress because Transport Infrastructure Ireland is against it.

The project was first touted in 2002 – but it was later decided it wasn’t needed as the M6 Motorway would take traffic out of the village.

Councillor Cuddy says that clearly has not happened – and it makes no sense for TII to continue to oppose the relief road.