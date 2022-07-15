Demand for An Bord Pleanala to “get finger out” over Renville sports complex

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala is being urged to “get the finger out” and make a decision on a proposed major sports complex at Renville near Oranmore.

The project would involve the creation of three grassed playing pitches, synthetic pitches, and training areas, as well as a new looped amenity walkway.

It was previously given the green light by county planners – but that decision was overturned by An Bord Pleanala.

It prompted a fresh bid to secure permission for the development, which is now once again with An Bord Pleanala for a final decision.

Local councillor Liam Carroll feels a decision is long overdue.