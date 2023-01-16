Demand for action over non-compliance at Galway CAHMS

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE must take urgent action on non-compliance issues at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service at Merlin Park.

That’s according to Deputy Mairead Farrell, after a recent report noted the centre’s compliance rate slipped from 97 percent in 2021 – to 88 percent this year.

Issues raised including staff training, the physical condition of parts of the unit, and access to toilet and washing facilities for residents in seclusion.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says we have a crisis in youth mental health – and this report must be acted on immediately.