12 March 2024

Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare

There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belclare to be made a top priority.

It’s the road between Belclare and Claretuam – and the issue has been raised by Councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting at County Hall.

He outlined a number of accidents, and asked if it’ll take someone being killed on the road before action is taken.

Councillor Killilea has been speaking to David Nevin.

