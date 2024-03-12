12 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Demand for action on “treacherous” stretch of road near Belclare
There’s a demand for safety works on a “treacherous” stretch of road into Belclare to be made a top priority.
It’s the road between Belclare and Claretuam – and the issue has been raised by Councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting at County Hall.
He outlined a number of accidents, and asked if it’ll take someone being killed on the road before action is taken.
Councillor Killilea has been speaking to David Nevin.