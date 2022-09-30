Demand for action on anti-social behavior at Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A demand has been made for action on anti-social behavior at the gates of Merlin Park Hospital.

Raising the matter at a meeting of the Health Forum West this week, Councillor Declan McDonnell said the old morgue is being used as a congegrating ground.

He said the issue is going on years – but there’s been little done – including an alleged lack of response from Gardaí.

The HSE executive accepted it has been an issue and said measures had been taken – but it will now look into further action.

Councillor McDonnell says its past time that something was done.