Demand for action on animal abuse and welfare issues at Ballinasloe Fair

There’s a demand for action to be taken on alleged high levels of abuse and animal neglect on display at the recent Ballinasloe Fair.

The annual event is Europe’s oldest and longest horse fair, attracting up to 80 thousand visitors every year.

But animal charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue, claims to have documented many cases of abuse and neglect at this year’s event.

It says better standards are badly needed, as well as the enforced checking of passports and microchips.

The charity says the ISPCA were present and did act on many cases – but Galway County Council and sponsors of the event need to demand better standards.

Co-founder Martina Kenny says most people involved in the festival are responsible – but there is a very dark side to the event that needs to be called out.