Galway Bay FM

20 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”

Share story:
Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”

There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building” in Tuam is being used as a “drinking den”.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says various rooms in the old railway station are strewn with empty cans, spirit bottles and rubbish.

This includes the former Railway Kitchen restaurant, which has been closed for a number of years.

He says it appears to be mainly young people, though there are concerns older people are also drinking there at times.

Councillor Reddington says Irish Rail need to secure the building immediately.

Share story:

27 Men's Sheds in Galway to get government funding

27 Men’s Sheds across Galway are to get government funding They are included in a new one million euro fund announced by Minister Heather Humphreys ...

Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee

The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week. Members of the public are welcome to put questions to th...

Major 'Hydrogen Valley' planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing

A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city councillors to receive a full briefing in the near future. The ...

This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections

This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections. The current MEPs for the Midlands-North-West constituency are L...