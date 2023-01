Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a demand for action as Galway sheep farmers are facing “relentless” price cuts that are placing them under enormous pressure.

Deputy Sean Canney says the price of lamb looks set to drop below €6/kg this week.

He argues this isn’t at all sustainable with rising input costs – and farmers should be getting a minimum of €7/kg to remain viable.

Galway East Deputy Canney feels it’s time that the Agriculture Minister stepped in.