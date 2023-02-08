Demand for action after sewage flows down busy street in Gort

Galway Bay FM newsroom – There’s a renewed call for immediate action on “revolting” and long-running sewage issues in Gort town.

It’s after last night, sewage from a manhole was flowing down the street opposite SuperValu in the town.

Councillor Joe Byrne says there’s been a persistent and disgusting odour in the town over the past 12 months, and some residents are unable to even open windows.

He argues Irish Water have failed to take action during that time – and have not engaged with local representatives.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Byrne thinks the latest incident is the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.