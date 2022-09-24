Delegation meets with local Fianna Fail representatives to voice their concern over future of Clifden District Hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A delegation has met with Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King to voice their concern over the future of Clifden District Hospital.

Families were contacted by the HSE yesterday, informing them that respite services will not be available from next week.

Instead, they’re being told they will have to avail of services at Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City.

It has been confirmed that HSE management are to meet with local representatives on Monday where the future of Clifden District Hospital will be discussed.

A public meeting on the future of the hospital will take place tomorrow afternoon.

Councillor Gerry King told John Mulligan what happened at the meeting this afternoon.