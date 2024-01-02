Galway Bay FM

2 January 2024

Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub

Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening in the Spring won’t be realised

While planning permission was granted in the summer, the tender process and the awarding of the contract have taken longer than expecte

The contract is due to be awarded shortly according to an update issued today by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

However, the original hope for the unit to be opened by the Spring will not be realised

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country

They’re modelled on the Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital, which has reduced the three month day-surgery waiting list by 91 percent over 24 months

