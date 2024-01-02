2 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub
Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening in the Spring won’t be realised
While planning permission was granted in the summer, the tender process and the awarding of the contract have taken longer than expecte
The contract is due to be awarded shortly according to an update issued today by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly
However, the original hope for the unit to be opened by the Spring will not be realised
The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.
The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country
They’re modelled on the Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital, which has reduced the three month day-surgery waiting list by 91 percent over 24 months