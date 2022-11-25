Delays to Martin Roundabout works branded “farcical” as deadline pushed to 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest delays to the ongoing project to transform the Martin Roundabout to a signalised traffic junction are being slammed as “farcical”.

The project near Galway Clinic was supposed to be completed in August, but was later pushed back to November.

Now, the timelines have been revised once again, with works not earmarked to be finished until early next year.

Concerns are being raised that it could realistically be next summer before the project is fully completed.

Councillor Alan Cheevers has been speaking to David Nevin.