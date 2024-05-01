Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

Delays to city flood relief scheme could push completion date out to 2030

Delays to the city flood relief scheme could push the completion date out to 2030, according to information obtained by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly

In addition the number of properties to be protected has been increased, leading to an updated estimate of €50 million, which is over 5 times the original cost

The Coirib go Cósta scheme is now designed to protect 940 properties, rather than 312 as previously envisaged

The original planned completion date of 2027 could be up to three years delayed, which will result in the city remaining vulnerable to flooding for an extended period.

Independent Deputy Connolly is unhappy with the lack of engagement by the government with the affected area

