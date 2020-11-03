Delays of over 90 minutes in ambulance call outs in Galway

Galway has experienced delays of over 90 minutes in ambulance call outs this year

A new national report also shows it took 1 hour and 51 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at a life-threatening emergency in Co Louth

That’s one of 63 critical calls that had a response time of over 60 minutes between April and June.

As well as Galway there were also delays of over 90 minutes in Tipperary, Wicklow, and Wexford.

Tony Gregg, from the PNA's ambulance branch, says staff shortages are the cause of the problem