Delays in fixing water leaks criticised by Connemara councillors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The length of time it takes to have a water leak fixed in some parts of Connemara has been criticised by county councillors.

The matter has been discussed at Connemara Municipal District Council level.

Councillor Noel Thomas questioned why Irish Water isn’t paying council crews as sub-contractors to fix leaks.

Director of Services with the council, Jim Cullen says Irish Water has paid for 6 additional staff in the council as part of its leak detection crew over the past two years.

He added that the council doesn’t have the resources to deal with all the leaks in the county and therefore it must hire contractors from time to time.

Councillor Thomas says he’s aware of householders who have been left without a water supply for up to 5 days due to a leak or burst watermain.

Director Jim Cullen says that it’s the Divisional Engineer’s decision whether to fix a leak with council crew or hire a subcontractor.